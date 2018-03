BEIRUT: President Bashar al Assad flaunted government advances in Syria’s seven-year war by filming himself driving to meet frontline soldiers near Damascus, making a video of the journey from the city centre into areas recently recaptured. “The road is open… everything is running now in the city and in Syria,” he said in the video, describing a road that had previously been cut by sniper fire it was now easier to travel around the country.

