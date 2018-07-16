Local Main Asphalt Factory of Sultan’s Armed Forces inaugurated 16/07/2018 Oman Observer Muscat: Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman has inaugurated on Monday the asphalt factory of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in the Royal Army of Oman. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related