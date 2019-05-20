Business 

Aspen sells Australian portfolio to Mylan

Oman Observer

JOHANNESBURG: Aspen Pharmacare said on Monday that Mylan NV had exercised an option to buy the South African drugmaker’s portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products in Australia for 188 million Australian dollars ($130 million).
In December, Aspen said its wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Mauritius, Aspen Global Incorporated, and its Australian subsidiaries had entered into a distribution arrangement with Alphapharm, a subsidiary of Mylan in respect of the portfolio commercialised in Australia and New Zealand.
That deal included an option for Mylan to buy the portfolio. — Reuters

You May Also Like

KPAI, Omanexpo sign Mou to hold country pavilion at The Big Show

Oman Observer Comments Off on KPAI, Omanexpo sign Mou to hold country pavilion at The Big Show

S Korea’s Daewoo unlocks $2.6 billion bank bailout

Oman Observer Comments Off on S Korea’s Daewoo unlocks $2.6 billion bank bailout

Home security start-up Blink says bought by Amazon

Oman Observer Comments Off on Home security start-up Blink says bought by Amazon