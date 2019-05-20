Aspen sells Australian portfolio to Mylan

JOHANNESBURG: Aspen Pharmacare said on Monday that Mylan NV had exercised an option to buy the South African drugmaker’s portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products in Australia for 188 million Australian dollars ($130 million).

In December, Aspen said its wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Mauritius, Aspen Global Incorporated, and its Australian subsidiaries had entered into a distribution arrangement with Alphapharm, a subsidiary of Mylan in respect of the portfolio commercialised in Australia and New Zealand.

That deal included an option for Mylan to buy the portfolio. — Reuters

