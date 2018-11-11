Local Main 

Asian expats arrested for online money fraud

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has warned citizens and residents of online and telephone money fraud as the Directorate General of Criminal Investigations arrested 10 people of Asian nationality in
related cases.

ROP said the defendants were sending telephone messages to victims, on the pretext they were calling a bank and credit cards will be blocked if they did not open a link in the email.

The police urged people to ignore all social media messages and calls claiming to be a communications company, a bank or a famous person requesting personal data, PIN, claiming that you have won a prize in kind or cash among others.

