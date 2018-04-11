Ash’shura chairman holds talks with Bahraini Speaker

MUSCAT: The Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali on Wednesday received Ahmed bin Ibrahim al Mulla, Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives and his accompanying delegation who are currently visiting the Sultanate.

Al Maawali stressed the strong bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Bahrain pointing to the importance of the meeting in fostering cooperation in various fields particularly in the legislative and oversight aspects.

They discussed ways of enhancing relations between Majlis Ash’shura and the Council of Representatives of Bahrain in the aspects that serve the joint interests of the two friendly nations. — ONA

