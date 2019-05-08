ASC Board meets, to increase seats for international students

MUSCAT: The third meeting of the Board of Trustees of Applied Sciences Colleges (ASC) (2018-2019) was held at the Ministry of Higher Education, under the chairmanship of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education and Chairperson of the Council. The meeting followed up the recommendations of the previous meetings, and approved the graduation requirements for the engineering programme at the Sohar College of Applied Sciences, based on the programme review policy approved in the Colleges of Applied Sciences.

The Council discussed the policy of the Board of Trustees, the Academic Council, and their procedures. It also discussed the proposed plan for the students of the Omani Programme for Scientific and Cultural Cooperation at ASC for 2019-2020. The colleges receive a number of international students annually. The Council decided during the meeting to increase the number of seats for international students in these colleges to 100 seats distributed among the six colleges in its various programmes. — ONA

