A’Saffa Foods plans RO 45m poultry expansion

The Board of Directors of A’Saffa Foods SAOG has approved an expansion plan to raise chicken meat production capacity by 100 per cent and continue in their endeavour to foster and support food security, self-sufficiency and increased employment opportunities in the Sultanate. The total capital expenditure of the expansion will be RO 45 million.

The expansion project will be implemented in two phases with each phase contributing 50 per cent to the new capacity.

The announcement came in a statement issued at the end of A’Saffa Foods’ AGM for 2017. Presenting the company’s financial results, Chairman Shaikh Rashid Saif Mohammed al Saadi dedicated the results to the hard-work and dedication of the organisation’s employees across the company’s ever-expanding business units.

Total net sales for 2017 reached over RO 31.94 million.

The Chairman emphasised that in the year 2017 the company was able to achieve strong financial results. He elaborated, “Through our state-of-the-art highly automated plant — A’Saffa Food Processing LLC, that is located in Rusayl in Muscat, we ensure all value-added processed value products are delivered to our consumers fresh, pure, healthy and tasty. Furthermore, with the our range of processed food products that include poultry, red meat, frozen vegetables, fruits pulp under the A’Saffa, Khayrat, Taybat and Ekhtiari brands — we ensure sustainable growth and brand variation, that help us achieve great net sales year on year. We look forward to spearheading our operation in the same manner in the coming year too.”

Dr Nasser Zahir al Maawali said, CEO, commented: “A’Saffa Foods has won a prestigious international accolade — the Cobb Champion Award for Excellence in breeder (parent birds) performance; and is humbled to have consistently found ways to delight our loyal customers and ensure that we deliver on our promise to provide “100 per cent real halal, hatural and tasty, healthy and safe” products which consistently delivering the highest quality standards.”

