ASAAS opens hospitality project

MUSCAT: Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS) on Wednesday opened Hilton Garden Inn and Al Khuwair Public Park at a function held under the auspices of Mohsen bin Mohammed al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

The inauguration of the first project in the field of hospitality by ASAAS was attended by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, accompanied by a number of dignitaries and CEOs.

The project comprises a four-star hotel of 232 rooms operated and managed by Hilton Garden Inn, and a 10,000 sqm park that hosts water bodies, green spaces, entertainment facilities, green walk and a tennis court.

The project provides a range of services to all categories and contributes to making different options of high-end standards and specifications for entertainment available for individuals and families.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Yahmadi, CEO of ASAAS said: “The project represents realising on the ground the objectives adopted by ASAAS to increase the contribution of non-oil sectors in the national economy, and enhance the concept of partnership between the private and public sectors; to create more options serving tourism sector and meeting the needs of all citizens, visitors and residents.”

