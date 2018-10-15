Asaas, Al Futtaim sign pact to open Carrefour in Hayy Al Sharq in Barka

Muscat National Development & Investment Company (Asaas) has signed a lease agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Group represented by the Carrefour brand to be one of the brands in Hayy Al Sharq — the largest entertainment destination in the Sultanate — which offers a world-class shopping experience that meets the needs of customers. It includes a distinct variety of materials and tools offered.

In appreciation of the importance of the agreement, Suleiman bin Ahmed al Kindi, Head of Retail Management at Asaas, said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement and that the international brand Carrefour is a partner in this seafront, Hayy Al Sharq which spans over an area over 1,500,000 square metres. Once the construction of the Hayy Al Sharq is completed, it will enhance the customers’ experience in the entertainment and shopping sector in the Sultanate. Hayy Al Sharq will also offer a value-added goods and revitalisation of the neighbouring areas of the Development and provide direct and indirect job opportunities to the citizens.

Hayy Al Sharq consists of several major components: Theme Park with wildlife area, water park, edutainment centre, equestrian centre, 3, 4- and 5-stars hotels and apartments, residential units, beach games centre, shopping district and F&B as well as a family entertainment centre, a bowling alley, a skating rink, and a cinema.

The development is part of Asaas’s plan to develop a number of integrated developments in Oman, in line with the government’s approach to diversifying sources of income and investment, and improve the welfare of the society to achieve sustainable returns for shareholders.

