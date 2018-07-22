Asaad bids farewell to Kuwaiti, Tunisian ambassadors

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received separately in his office on Sunday Fahad Hajar al Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate, and Farhad Khalif, Ambassador of the Tunisian Republic to the Sultanate, to bid them farewell at the end of their tour of duties as their countries’ ambassadors to the Sultanate.

The ambassadors expressed their thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to them during their tour of duties in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people, which enabled them to carry out their assignments.

The ambassadors wished His Majesty good health, happiness and a long life, and the Sultanate further progress and development under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

His Highness Sayyid Asaad expressed his utmost thanks to the ambassadors for their efforts exerted to serve the good relations between the Sultanate and their countries, wishing them permanent success, and peoples of their countries progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Adviser at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

