Asaad bids farewell to ambassadors

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office separately on Wednesday Dr Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Sultanate, and Indra Mani Pandey, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Sultanate, to bid them farewell at the end of their tour of duties in the Sultanate. The ambassadors expressed their thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to them during their tour of duties from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people, which enabled them to carry out their assignments. They also expressed wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty, and the Sultanate further progress and development under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

