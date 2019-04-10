As per Royal directives of His Majesty the Sultan, Sultanate sends aid to Iran

As per the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Sultanate has sent relief consignments via cargo planes of the Royal Air Force Oman to the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran after being hit by severe weather conditions.

The flights took off from Al Mussanah Air Base on Wednesday heading to the Islamic Republic of Iran, carrying food items and essential humanitarian needs in coordination with Oman Charitable Organization.

The move comes within the context of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Sultanate to the brotherly and friendly countries in emergency situations.