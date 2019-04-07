As latest round of US-China trade talks end, ‘significant work’ remains

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese negotiators wrapped up their latest round of trade talks and were scheduled to resume discussions next week to try to secure a pact that would end a tit-for-tat tariff battle that has roiled global markets.

The two sides offered few details of the progress as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He concluded three days of meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a deal could be announced in the next four weeks.

Last year Washington and Beijing slapped import duties on each other’s products that cost the world’s two largest economies billions of dollars and disrupted manufacturing and supply chains. The United States is seeking reforms to Chinese practices that it says result in the theft of US intellectual property and the forced transfer of technology from US companies to Chinese firms.

“Significant work remains, and the principals, deputy ministers, and delegation members will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues,” the office of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) said in a statement.

Chinese state media said on Saturday that the two sides had made “new progress” in the talks.

The negotiations included intellectual property, or IP, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases and enforcement, the USTR statement said.

White house adviser Larry Kudlow, speaking on Bloomberg Television earlier in the day, said Liu was due back in Beijing after Friday’s talks, but the two sides would press ahead to resolve remaining differences by video link.

“There’s no let-up here, this is an ongoing process,” Kudlow said.

Washington also has demanded that Beijing curb industrial subsidies, open its economy wider to US companies, and increase purchases of US goods including farm and energy commodities to shrink the gaping trade deficit with China. — Reuters

