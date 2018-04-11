Artisan projects discussed at PACI meet

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) held its first meeting of the year under the chairmanship of Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of PACI.

The meeting discussed the action plans during the current year and follow up the implementation of the decisions issued at the previous meeting of the Board of Directors and the adoption of a number of decisions aimed at developing performance and craftsmanship to ensure the continuity of projects and programmes for the development of the artisan sector in the Sultanate.

The Board of Directors includes a number of government institutions related to the handicrafts sector in the Sultanate, as well as membership of a group of civil society organisations.

It is worth mentioning that the Board of Directors of PACI is keen on discussing a number of plans and programmes implemented in various fields of craftsmanship and follow-up of the projects that have been implemented.

It also seeks to adopt targeted initiatives to promote the handicraft sector and increase its development contribution through the implementation of a number of craft projects that enhance the local production of the Sultanate of developed craft industries. — ONA

