Artificial limb replacement performed on Arabian Tahr

MUSCAT: A vet team at the Directorate-General of Veterinary Services at the Royal Court Affairs (RCA) managed to carry out an artificial limb replacement for an Arabian Tahr. The surgical operation is rare and the first of its kind at the Arab level. The surgical operation has been performed to save the breed of this animal, which faces the risk of extinction.

The original limb was amputated due to delaying union of fracture leading to tissue damage and weak blood supplied. The artificial limb has been designed to be fixed directly to the bone to ensure efficient operation. The Arabian Tahr is one of the animals in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Majority of Arabian Tahr live in the Sultanate of Oman. — ONA