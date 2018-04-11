Artificial Intelligence Certification Programme to be held in Muscat

Persontyle Oman in partnership with School of Data Science and Engineering UK, announced that they are holding an Artificial Intelligence (AI) certification programme from April 18-19, 2018 at the City Seasons Muscat. The 2-day certification programme will help business and technology leaders in Oman to practically learn how to use AI and emerging technologies for innovation and digital transformation.

The mission of the AI certification programme is to equip local talent with the world-class practical skills to unlock the potential of AI technologies and to empower Oman on its digital transformation journey as outlined in Oman Vision 2020 and Oman Digital Strategy (e.Oman).

“The impacts of artificial intelligence can already be seen in our homes, across businesses and impacting our social fabric. Many businesses are using AI and machine learning to make predictions, improve performance and for reducing costs. We can already see how AI gives rise to new enterprise applications, from self-driving cars to intelligent assistants on our smartphones. As a new breed of enterprise platform that can learn without being explicitly programmed, AI can access, analyse, and find patterns in big data in a way that is beyond human capabilities. The business advantages are huge, and the market is expected to be worth $47 billion by 2020.” says Ahmed Kashoob, Founder of Center for Studies and Economic Research (CSER) Oman and Chairman of Persontyle Oman.

The certification programme will provide an overview of AI, the current state of this technology and practical recommendations for how to make the best use of the transformation opportunities it can bring. The course focuses on use cases, applications for business and technology, and highlights the most important shifts required in leadership mindset.

This 2-day certificate programme is designed by School of Data Science and Engineering, UK and based on the skills framework and curriculum of European Data Science Academy for business leaders and professionals to jump-start their Enterprise AI strategy to grow and compete using big data, IoT, and deep machine learning.

“We are excited to design and conduct our first Certified AI Business Professional programme in Muscat, Oman to help business decision makers and leaders to understand the significance of AI and machine learning for enterprise transformation. The course will help participants become aware of recent advances in enterprise intelligence, understand the basic concepts involved and most importantly how problems could be solved with artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Ali Syed, Founder and Chief Scientist of Persontyle Group, added.

The training faculty includes Ali Syed, a global Enterprise AI thought leader and founder of Persontyle. Ali is collaborating with leading researchers, designers, makers, doers and business leaders of world. He has more than 18 years of professional experience and success assisting public and commercial organizations in using emerging technologies and data intelligence as a value amplifier.

