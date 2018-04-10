‘Art for Giving’ exhibition to conclude on April 19

MUSCAT: The Art for Giving exhibition, organised by Bait al Zubair in cooperation with Dar Al Atta Society, was inaugurated in Bait al Zubair in Muscat under the patronage of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Development.

The exhibition is a product of ‘Drawing on Omani Boats’ which was recently held at the Heritage and Tourism Festival in Muttrah from March 14 to 28.

The artists participating in the exhibition include Anwar Sonia, Saulyem Sakhi, Issa al Mafriji, Nadia al Balushi, Dr Sabih Kalash from Iraq, Dr Ahmed Hatem from Egypt, Dr Khalil Shaaban from Lebanon, Fadi Abdullah from Jordan and others.

It is worth mentioning that the revenues of the productive works in the event will be fully paid to the Dar Al Atta Society and will be dedicated to various aspects of charitable work in the Wilayat of Muttrah.

The event was also supported by the local volunteer teams in the wilayat. The exhibition will be open to the public until April 19.

