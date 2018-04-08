Local 

ART EXPO ON SAFE DRIVING IN BATINAH

Oman Observer

SUHAR: The Evaluation Committee for the Technical Contest for Traffic Safety organised by the Directorate-General of Education in North Al Batinah Governorate under the slogan ‘Safe Driving’, recently evaluated the works exhibited. The exhibition held with the support of Oman Methanol Company, saw evaluation process carried out in two stages. More than 95 technical works were chosen. The committee also selected the top ten winners in each category. The total number of winning works in all categories of the competition was 35. A technical exhibition will be held to showcase all the winning works in the competition later this month.

You May Also Like

ISG students qualify for global round of World Scholar’s Cup

Oman Observer Comments Off on ISG students qualify for global round of World Scholar’s Cup

Nod for 2 research centres at SQU

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nod for 2 research centres at SQU

Al Mudhaibi Municipality joins community in water campaign

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Al Mudhaibi Municipality joins community in water campaign
%d bloggers like this: