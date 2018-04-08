ART EXPO ON SAFE DRIVING IN BATINAH

SUHAR: The Evaluation Committee for the Technical Contest for Traffic Safety organised by the Directorate-General of Education in North Al Batinah Governorate under the slogan ‘Safe Driving’, recently evaluated the works exhibited. The exhibition held with the support of Oman Methanol Company, saw evaluation process carried out in two stages. More than 95 technical works were chosen. The committee also selected the top ten winners in each category. The total number of winning works in all categories of the competition was 35. A technical exhibition will be held to showcase all the winning works in the competition later this month.

