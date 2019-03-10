Arrest made for setting vehicles on fire in South Batinah

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the police of the Batinah South, arrested a number of defendants in cases of deliberately setting fire to vehicles in Rastaq and Nakhl.

The police command of the northern province of Batinah seized a number of unlicensed motorcycles in the states of Sohar and Khaboura.

The police confirmed that legal proceedings had been taken against the accused.