Arms firms show off wares as Japan eyes more F-35 jets

TOKYO: Global arms firms showed off on Wednesday their wares in Japan as it prepared a plan to buy billions of dollars of US military equipment, including at least 40 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters worth about $4 billion, four sources said.

The Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s, which will replace 100 ageing F-15 fighter jets, are in addition to an earlier order for 42 of the aircraft.

The new procurement will leave Japan with about 100 stealth fighters, including some vertical take off B variants that could fly from helicopter carriers, in a bid to give it an edge over China in the contested East China Sea.

“It will be around 40 new aircraft,” said one of the sources with knowledge of Japan’s five-year plan.

He described a Tuesday report in the Nikkei business daily that Japan would buy as many as 100 new F-35s as “aspirational”.

Despite having a pacifist constitution, even at 1 per cent, Japan already ranks as one of the world’s biggest military spenders. — Reuters

