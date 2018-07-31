Ariya on top after Scottish Open victory

LONDON: Thailand’s US Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn won the women’s Scottish Open to go top of the world rankings, posting a final round of five-under-par 66 for a total of 13-under at Gullane golf course on Sunday. The 22-year-old phenomenon, who became the first Thai golfer to win a major at the 2016 British Open, began the day tied for the lead with South Korea’s Amy Yang and ended it a stroke clear of Australian Minjee Lee, who clung on tenaciously after also firing a 66. “It means a lot to me. I said this week to my caddie I want to win once on a links course and I did it and it is a dream come true,” Ariya told LPGA.com.

Ariya will head to next week’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes with a significant boost to her confidence, but she warned that her victory on a links course did not make her a racing certainty to be a title contender. “Still tough for me and I will have to be patient,” she said. “I have a pretty good feeling so hope next week to play my A game.” Ariya’s victory — her third this year — will see her go top of the world rankings for a second time in her career on Monday, having spent two weeks in top spot in June 2017. “It means a lot to me to be number one but last time it didn’t help me thinking about it too hard, so I am just going to work on my game,” Ariya added. — AFP