Areas of cooperation between SQU, pvt institutions discussed

MUSCAT: The Joint Committee of the Ministry of Higher Education and Sultan Qaboos University held a meeting to discuss the areas of cooperation between the SQU and the private higher educational institutions.

The meeting, led by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, and Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, discussed the possibility of students from the private higher education institutions benefiting from the activities held by the SQU and from the university’s experience in the field of student admissions, registration, student affairs and career guidance.

The committee also discussed some of the proposed amendments to the Organisational Guide of Advisory Boards based on the experience of the Boards in the last three years. The university will also participate in a workshop organised by the Ministry of Higher Education entitled “The Role of Higher Education to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals” in the first week of April 2018.

The formation of this joint committee is aimed at facilitating cooperation, sharing experiences and information and uniting efforts of mutual interest between SQU and the ministry.

