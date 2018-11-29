Ardha wins Unesco status

PORT LOUIS: The Sultanate made a new achievement on Thursday as Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage enlisted the camel and horse Ardha as a separate file for the Sultanate as part of the representative list for the human intangible cultural heritage.

The announcement came during the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which started at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre (SVICC) in the Republic of Mauritius and continues up to December 1.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, Chairperson of the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said that the intangible cultural heritage has been accorded with the royal interest of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who has been very keen on encouraging the Omani society to maintain the heritage of ancestors and not to allow modernity to take it away from its deep rooted heritage.

The Sultanate’s delegation to the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was led by Dr Samira al Moosa, Permanent Delegate of the Sultanate to UNESCO.

The delegation comprised representatives of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, the Royal Cavalry, the Royal Camels Corps and the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

The international expert, Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidi, Assistant Director General for Arts at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, and representative of the Sultanate at the Committee in charge of evaluating the enlisting nominations for inscription on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding also took part in the meetings. — ONA

