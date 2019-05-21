Archer’s rapid rise earns him WC spot

LONDON: Fast bowler Jofra Archer’s whirlwind rise continued when he was named in hosts England’s 15-man World Cup squad on Tuesday having appeared in only three one-day internationals. The 24-year-old, born in Barbados and who represented West Indies at Under-19 level, was not in England’s provisional squad and only made his ODI debut little over a fortnight ago. His inclusion, and that of Tom Curran, means pace bowler David Willey misses out having been a regular during England’s march to the top of the ODI rankings.

It was one of three changes to England’s preliminary squad.

Slow left-armer Liam Dawson was also selected ahead of Kent’s utility man Joe Denly despite missing out on this month’s 4-0 drubbing of Pakistan with a side strain.

Dawson, 29, has not featured for England since October but has been in good form this season, claiming 18 wickets for his county.

Opener James Vince is the other change from the preliminary squad after Alex Hales was withdrawn for disciplinary reasons.

The fast-tracking of the exciting Archer into an already-potent England side gives captain Eoin Morgan another weapon as he attempts to lead the country to their first World Cup title.

Archer can bowl at over 90mph, as well as offer quick runs with the bat.

“We’ve seen Jofra Archer play against Pakistan and we’ve seen the skills he has,” national selector Ed Smith said at Lord’s. “It’s pretty straightforward. He’s an outstanding talent, that’s clear to all of us. He has pace, bounce, skill.

“David (Willey) could easily have been in the World Cup squad, he deserved to be in. It was a very difficult situation.”

Archer said his experiences in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals will stand him in good stead for the intensity of a home World Cup.

“To be honest, international cricket is probably the same

intensity as the IPL. It’s different but then it isn’t different,” he told Sky Sports.

Archer, whose father is English, only became eligible for England this year after a change to the ECB’s rules in November.

He took one wicket on his debut against Ireland and impressed the selectors with his pace and control in two matches against Pakistan.— Reuters

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood