Arabic course for non-native speakers concludes

MANAH: The Sultan Qaboos College for Teaching Arabic for Non-Native Speakers in the Wilayat of Manah in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah celebrated on Wednesday the conclusion of the 30th summer course for teaching Arabic. The celebration was held under the sponsorship of Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science who distributed course certificates for 41 male and female students at Sultan Qaboos Center for Culture in Washington and British Omani Association, as well as some military students at the Command and Staff College. The participants affirmed that SQCTANNS is not only a place for teaching Arabic but rather a bridge for cultural communication. — ONA

