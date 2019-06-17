ArabClicks, Basma Media to establish largest Arab digital marketing network

BUSINESS REPORTER –

ArabClicks, the performance-based e-marketing platform, has signed a joint strategic cooperation agreement with Basma Media, the developer of OMNESMEDIA.com, to build effective relationships and foster business connections between publishers and social media influencers on the one hand, and various e-commerce platforms operating in the Arab world on the other hand, thus laying the foundation stone for the largest digital marketing network in the Arab region.

The agreement was signed by ArabClicks Co-founder and CEO Mauro Romano, and Nasser al Sarami, CEO of Basma Media, at the latter’s HQ.

Basma Media is the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art platform in the Arab region that offers users invaluable insights into a wide spectrum of multichannel media, advertising, PR and digital services, and connecting users with a global network of media industry professionals, experts and service providers.

In the agreement, Basma Media will work with various publishers, media professionals and social media influencers in the Arab world to familiarise them with the mechanism employed by ArabClicks and then connect them to the Platform. The intent is to benefit from the media content provided by these publishers to promote commodities and products, marketed across Arab e-commerce platforms, such as Noon, Namshi, Sivvi, Java, eBay, Tajawal, and other e-commerce networks, and benefit from sales commissions resulting from the purchasing transactions conducted by the readers and followers of those media professionals and influencers of any of the products exhibited via their e-media content.

ArabClicks Co-founder and CEO Mauro Romano said: “We are delighted to partner with Basma Media to reach out to the largest segment of media professionals and influencers in the Arab world. Through the partnership, we seek to capitalise on the exponential growth of e-commerce which has become a key business sector in the Middle East, where ArabClicks is supporting and assisting various businesses in enhancing their market share of the steadily growing electronic sales in the region.”

Nasser al Sarami, CEO of Basma Media, said: “Over the past years, we have been investing in establishing integrated database and communication channels addressing both digital and traditional media. We offer a wide spectrum of multi-channel media services and connections with a large network of media industry professionals worldwide. Similarly, ArabClicks is one of the ground-breaking ideas introduced in the field of e-marketing.”

