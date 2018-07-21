Arab Tourism Media Awards on August 12

Salalah – The Arab Center for Tourism Media (ACTM) will organise the presentation ceremony of the 10th Arab Tourism Media Awards on 12 August 2018.

The event will be held under the auspices of Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Rowas, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs in coincidence with Salalah Tourism Festival. As more as 55 journalists and media professionals specialised in the field of tourism from all over the Arab world will take part in the event.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, an Arab Media Conference will be held during the morning session, which will include panel discussions and working papers with the participation of a group of Omani and Arab media professionals, in the presence of a number of personalities and experts interested in the Arab tourism media.

Dr. Abdulaziz bin Othman al-Twaijri, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), will be the guest of honour of the conference, in the presence of Dr Taleb al-Rifai, former secretary general of the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), Princess Diana Firas, President of the Petra National Fund and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage.

The Sultanate has won a number of Oscars of the Arab media tourism, including Sheikh Salem bin Oufit al-Shanfri, Head of Dhofar Municipality, the winner of the best government figure in support of Arab Tourism for 2017, Sheikh Salem bin Ahmed al-Ghazali who won the award of the best investor supporting the Arab Tourism for 2017, and the Ministry of Tourism, which won the best tourism authority to achieve growth in the tourism sector for 2017.

The Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) won the best Arab media supporting the local and Arab tourism for 2017. Oman newspaper won the award of the best Arabic newspaper in the tourism coverage for 2017 and SalamAir won the best airline supporting the Arab tourism for 2017. The city of Muscat was named Best Tourist City of 2018.

On the sidelines of the “Berlin Stock Exchange 2018,” Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced that Princess Dana Firas of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has won the title of the Arab Heritage Person. Talib al-Rifai, former Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization won the Arab tourism figure.