Arab symposium on health insurance today

MUSCAT: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) will organise on Sunday the ‘Arab Symposium on the Implementation of Health Insurance and its Challenges’ in cooperation with the General Arab Insurance Federation. The opening of the symposium will be presided over by Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CMA. The symposium, to be held at Sheraton Hotel, will include a number of sessions and discussions with a group of specialised speakers in health insurance.

The symposium will focus on several main topics that include a review of the health insurance system and implementation mechanisms, a review of the digital transformation projects in health insurance through electronic and technical developments, medical coding systems and a presentation on how to invest in the health sector, which will be available with its implementation in the Sultanate. The symposium will review a number of experiences for Arab countries in implementing the health insurance system through the review of lessons learned and challenges faced by health insurance.

The symposium aims to identify the future visions of health insurance and identify the regulatory and regulatory role to ensure the provision of quality health insurance services, encourage investment in the private health services sector, and benefit from the steady progress at the local and international levels in quality standards and security, information and data privacy and the identification of models and experiences practiced by many countries in the field of health insurance. — ONA

