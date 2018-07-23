Arab Parliament Speaker hails Oman’s modernisation on Renaissance Day

MUSCAT: Dr Mishaal bin Fahm al Salami, President of the Arab Parliament, congratulated Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali. Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Members of the Arab Parliament on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day which falls on the 23rd of July each year.

In his congratulation message, Dr Mishaal has stressed the importance of the occasion and this historic day in which the transformation of the Sultanate was launched under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The modern society is able to achieve the progress and prosperity of its people and keep pace with the process of development and modernisation of the contemporary world, and improve the style and standard of living of the society.

He expressed the appreciation of the Arab people for the achievements of the Sultanate earned by moving aggressively on the path of development, uphold the values of justice and strengthen the pillars of the rule of law and institutions exhibiting sustainable pace of progress to achieve prosperity and a decent life for the brotherly Omani people.

He prayed to the Almighty to restore this occasion to the Sultanate of Oman and the government, and wished the people further progress and prosperity, security and safety.

