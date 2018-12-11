Arab Parliament president thanks State Council

MUSCAT: Arab Parliament President Dr Mishaal bin Fahm al Salami has thanked the State Council for its cooperation with the Arab Parliament in publishing the Arab document for the protection and development of environment.

He was speaking at the Arab Parliament meeting at the headquarters of the

Arab League in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday

Al Salami congratulated the members on beginning a new phase of the Arab Parliament and hoped that more parliamentary achievements could be made to promote joint Arab action and serve the interests of the nations facing formidable challenges.