Arab family on visit visa caught for begging

MUSCAT, Dec 8 – An Arab family, on a visit visa to the Sultanate, was caught for begging. Their vehicle was also seized. The accused targeted mostly women drivers and harassed them for money. The Department of Criminal Investigation of the Dhahirah governorate has initiated legal proceedings against them.

A meeting that discussed this issue recently said some people and the groups involved take advantage of the liberal visa rules in the Sultanate for begging. As per law, the penalties include imprisonment for a period not less than one month and not more than one year and a fine of not less than RO 50 and not more than RO 100 for begging in public.

The court may confiscate the money. If a convicted person continues to beg, he/she shall be imprisoned for a period of not less than six months and not more than two years. If a foreigner is involved in begging, he will be deported.

Law stipulates that he shall be imprisoned for a period not less than three months and not exceeding three years and a fine not less than RO 50 and not more than RO 100, or either of the two penalties.