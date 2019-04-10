Arab conference debates challenges in achieving sustainable development

BEIRUT: In order to benefit from the experiences of the participating countries, for the preparation of the first Voluntary National Report for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, The Research Council (TRC) is participating in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development 2019 (AFSD), which is being held at the United Nations House in Beirut, Lebanon. The three-day forum, being held during April 9-11, discusses the challenges facing the Arab countries in achieving their sustainable development goals and the ways to overcome those challenges.

Representing TRC at the forum, Dr Sharifa Hamoud al Harthiya, Director of the National Innovation Strategy (NIS) project at TRC, said, “The Sultanate will present its first Voluntary National Report for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in July 2019 at the UN headquarters in New York City, aiming to stress on the Sultanate’s strengths and encourage all the sectors to achieve the sustainable development goals.”

TRC is participating in the AFSD 2019 within an official national delegation that comprises several official institutions. SDGs 2030 include 17 national goals, whereby TRC, along with a number of government, academic, private and civil society institutions, are concerned with Goal 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure).

The forum’s eight sessions discussed a number of topics including inclusion, empowerment and equality as pathways to peace and development, advancing climate action in the Arab region, ensuring sustainable and at-scale engagement of adolescents and youth in the Arab region, the regional consultation on the plan of action to integrate volunteering into the 2030 agenda in ESCWA region, rethinking inequality in Arab countries, advancing social justice and social cohesion through inclusive social protection in conflict-affected states, and strengthened partnerships to support coherence of national policies and strategies for disaster risk reduction and sustainable development.

