ARA Petroleum receives ISO 9001 certification

MUSCAT: Exploration and production company, ARA Petroleum, has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification as a recognition for adopting sustainability principles through its health, safety and environment standards.

A programme was held at Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa during the second annual staff team-building event to celebrate the receiving of the ISO 9001 2015 certification.

ISO 9001 is designed to help organisations ensure their quality management system (QMS) and processes meet the needs of their customers and other stakeholders.

Welcoming the significant endorsement, Dr Iain Paton, manager, Technology and Business Controls, ARA Petroleum said, “ISO 9001 certification is a first step towards building a culture of continuous improvement for our company. We are also working towards receiving ISO 18000 and ISO 45000. This will give us a QHSSE Management System and a Well and Reservoir Management System.”

An audit was conducted by a professionally certified team to verify business processes and the company’s quality management systems (QMS) in order to obtain this prestigious certification.

The ISO 50001 certification demonstrates ARA Petroleum’s commitment to becoming a world-class exploration and production company as it delivers on its objectives to become an efficient and sustainable business, operating at international standards. Being credited with the certificate adds value to the company’s daily business operations while concentrating on quality that matches with international best practices while generating business scope and prospects globally.

Related