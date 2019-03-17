Local Main 

Approval must for promoting foreign private educational institutions

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has warned private institutions and individuals against promoting foreign higher educational institutions in Oman

“It has been noticed that some private establishments and, also individuals, publish advertisements on foreign educational institutions in the Sultanate. Any advertisement in local newspapers or through social media related to foreign educational and language institutions in Oman need to be first approved by the ministry,” it said.

 

You May Also Like

Mwasalat resumes services to Al Wusta, Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat resumes services to Al Wusta, Dhofar

SAF honours families of deceased personnel

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAF honours families of deceased personnel

Oman active member of Outward Bound

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman active member of Outward Bound