Apply for visa that suits your purpose

Apply for overseas visas that suit your purpose of travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged Omani citizens.

“This is necessary to avoid being charged for violation of laws in the country of destination. It is also important to provide accurate data during the submission of visa applications,” said a statement by the ministry.

According to sources in the travel industry, there have been instances of officials in some foreign countries questioning the nationals when details contained in visa applications were found to be inadequate.

Earlier this year, the Sultanate’s consulate in the Indian city of Mumbai urged its citizens to apply for a medical visa when visiting India for treatment. The consulate said it was important to get a medical visa in order to avoid admission refusals from Indian hospitals.

In recent years, India has emerged as one of the coveted destinations for tourism, including medical tourism, for people of Oman.

Introduction of e-Visa, whereby people of Oman are able to obtain short-term visas through an online procedure, has also contributed to rise in number of Omanis visiting India.

Over the years, the number of visas issued by the Indian Embassy has increased from about 59,000 in 2013 to 101,578 visas, including 35,920 e-visas, in 2017. Notably, about 95 per cent of visas issued in 2017 were for tourism and medical tourism purposes.

