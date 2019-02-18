Apply for visa a week before travel date

Muscat, Feb 18 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged visitors to the Sultanate to apply for a visa one week before the date of travel. While asking tourists to follow certain guidelines, the ROP asked visitors to check the validity of their visa embarking on their journey. “The use by date (validity) for unsponsored tourist and express visas are one month from the date of issue. Therefore, it is recommended to apply for visa only around a week before the date of travel,” it said. For those planning a short stay, an e-visa valid up to 10 days (26A Tourist Visit Visa) is also available. The e-visa costs RO 5, while the single entry Tourist Visit Visa (26B) is valid up to 30 days and costs RO 20. Officials at the Ministry of Tourism and ROP told the Observer that the visa on arrival was available, but it is better for tourists to procure an appropriate visa for a seamless trip.

