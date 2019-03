MUSCAT: The Central Assessment and Follow-up Committee of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment has announced the launch of nomination for the award’s first edition 2018-2019.

The nomination can be filed from Sunday till the end of this month.

Dr Mohammed bin Khalfan al Shedi, Adviser at the Ministry of Education and Chairman of the Committee, said the preparatory procedures for receiving entries on the e-system Mustadam are now complete.

The e-system Mustadam is a platform for all the award nominations on both the local and central levels.

It has been designed to include all award-related procedures from the registration and management of the new school projects to submission of nomination applications and the announcement of results, the official said. Al Shedi said the icon of the e-system Mustadam will be unveiled automatically from this week and the schools’ principals will be able to log on the system through their accounts in the e-portal and register their schools’ projects.

The Ministry of Education launched the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment in November 2018. The launch of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment contributes in achieving the comprehensive development goals in a balanced way.

The launch of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development for School Environment is in line with the international education for sustainability programme which was prepared by Unesco.

Among the priorities of this programme is adding sustainable development into the policies and strategies as well as offering education for sustainable development in classrooms.

The awards meet the requirements of the educational development and contribute to achieving the comprehensive development goals in a balanced way.— ONA

