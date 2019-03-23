Business 

Apple’s Cook to China: Keep opening for sake of global economy

Oman Observer

BEIJING: Apple chief executive Tim Cook (pictured) nudged China on Saturday to open up and said the future would depend on global collaboration, as the United States and China remained locked in a bitter trade dispute. “We encourage China to continue to open up, we see that as essential, not only for China to reach its full potential, but for the global economy to thrive,” Cook said at a China Development Forum in Beijing. Despite official pledges and repeated assurances that China would continue to open its markets, some analysts worry that its reform project has slowed or even stalled under President Xi Jinping, who has sought greater control over the economy and a bigger role for state-owned firms at the expense of the private sector. Tim Cook’s comments come as Apple weathers sinking sales in China because of a contracting smartphone market, increasing pressure from rivals, and slowing upgrade cycles. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Gas fracking to start in England this week after seven-year halt

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gas fracking to start in England this week after seven-year halt

Omani products showcased at Gulfood 2019

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani products showcased at Gulfood 2019

MSM gains 5 points

Oman Observer Comments Off on MSM gains 5 points