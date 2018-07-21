Apple unveils new 2018 MacBook Pro Models

Apple has unveiled the new 2018 MacBook Pro models, which look very much the same as their predecessors because all of the changes are under the hood.

Apple recently registered five new models each of Macs and iPads, which was a sign that the updated devices were on their way. Now, just a week after, Apple revealed a refreshed MacBook Pro lineup for fans of the powerful laptop.

Apple revealed updated MacBook Pro models, but not all versions of the laptop will be receiving upgrades. There is no new model for the base 13-inch MacBook Pro, nor was there any announcement of a new MacBook or MacBook Air. The refreshed lineup focuses on the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. They look the same as their 2016 and 2017 counterparts, but that is because Apple focused on upgrading performance instead of aesthetics.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar upgrades its processor from dual-core CPUs to eighth generation, quad-core i5 and i7 models. Meanwhile, the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar moves from the quad-core CPUs to current-generation six-core i7 and i9 processors.

For the 15-inch MacBook Pro, the maximum RAM has been doubled to 32 GB from 16 GB, while also moving to DDR4 from DDR3. To support the upgraded RAM, the new MacBook Pro models will come with a bigger battery.

