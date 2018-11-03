Science Tech 

Apple unveils its most powerful iPad Pro with Retina display

Apple introduced the new iPad Pro with all-screen design, Face ID, A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine and up to 1TB internal storage. Two iPad Pro models — 11-inch and 12.9-inch — feature Liquid Retina display. The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations as well as a new 1TB option through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers, the company announced at a special Brooklyn event here. The new iPad Pro models — Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio — are available for order and in stores starting November 7 in the US and more than 40 other countries. The prices are, however, yet to be announced.

“The new iPad Pro has an all-new thinner design, speeds through projects with the super-fast A12X Bionic chip and unlocks with a glance using Face ID in any orientation,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Marketing. With over a million apps designed to take advantage of the large multi-touch display, including next-generation apps like Photoshop CC on iPad (coming next year), the new iPad Pro will push what users can do on a computer further than ever before, said Apple. A second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and wirelessly charges at the same time. A new touch sensor built onto Apple Pencil detects taps, introducing an entirely new way to interact within apps. The new Smart Keyboard Folio features a streamlined design that is adjustable for added versatility.

