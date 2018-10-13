Apple releases ‘Watch Nike+ Series 4’

Apple has released its “Watch Nike+ Series 4” across the US, Australia, parts of Asia and in other countries, keeping its availability limited at retail stores, the media reported. Priced between $399 and $499 in the US, the variants of “Watch Nike+” sport new features like a larger screen, thinner body, a ECG reader (currently US-only), fall detection and more. “The early pre-orders of the Watches are already being delivered to customers, with pick-ups available in stores in limited quantities,” MacRumors reported.

