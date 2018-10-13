Science Tech 

Apple releases ‘Watch Nike+ Series 4’

Oman Observer

Apple has released its “Watch Nike+ Series 4” across the US, Australia, parts of Asia and in other countries, keeping its availability limited at retail stores, the media reported. Priced between $399 and $499 in the US, the variants of “Watch Nike+” sport new features like a larger screen, thinner body, a ECG reader (currently US-only), fall detection and more. “The early pre-orders of the Watches are already being delivered to customers, with pick-ups available in stores in limited quantities,” MacRumors reported.

You May Also Like

Xiaomi takes aim at Apple with Mi Notebook Pro

Oman Observer Comments Off on Xiaomi takes aim at Apple with Mi Notebook Pro

Koenigsegg Agera RS breaks speed record for production car

Oman Observer Comments Off on Koenigsegg Agera RS breaks speed record for production car

Facebook in soup over data hijack

Oman Observer Comments Off on Facebook in soup over data hijack