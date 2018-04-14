Business Market 

Apple planning gold variant of iPhone X

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly working on a gold-colour variant of premium iPhone X as seen in recent photos published by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“This seems a little too good to be true but the FCC appears to have published photos of a gold iPhone X. Dated from last September and released earlier in April, these photos show an iPhone X unmistakably in an unreleased gold finish,” 9to5Mac reported on Friday.
The prototype iPhone X has rich gold stainless steel frame and a lighter gold glass back that appears to match the gold colour in iPhone 8. — IANS

