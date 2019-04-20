Apple iPad mini: Timeless classic is back with a bang

The first generation iPad mini was announced on October 23, 2012 by the new Apple CEO Tim Cook at the California Theatre in San Jose. Realising that the mini still has a lot to offer, Apple has brought iPad mini (fifth generation) to the country with major internal upgrades, that starts at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model (64GB) and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model (256 GB). This time, the look and feel is the same but the hardware has been completely rejigged, for a three times better performance and nine times faster graphics for smooth multi-tasking.

The 7.9-inch device houses the latest A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, the advanced Retina display with ‘True Tone’ technology, 25 per cent brighter wide colour support and highest pixel density of any iPad, delivering an immersive visual experience in any setting. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine will process engaging AR experiences, photo-realistic effects in 3D games and stunning graphics performance within apps. Available in three colours — silver, space grey and gold — the device has ‘Touch ID’ for secure authentication, 8MP back camera with HDR and 1080p HD video and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera with Auto HDR.

Not only this, the iPad mini is also compatible with Apple Pencil (first generation available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500), Bluetooth keyboards and lightning connector. With Apple Pencil support, iPad mini will help you sketch or jot down thoughts. Creative professional can try an app called Komp on the device which allows users to create music notation, quickly and seamlessly, on the go. Affinity Designer is one of the fastest and precise vector graphic design software available for the mini.