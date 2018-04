SAN FRANCISCO: In a key development, Apple has hired John Giannandrea, Google’s Head of Search and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to lead the company’s Machine Learning (ML) and AI strategy.

Giannandrea, who took the role of Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google from Amit Singhal in early 2016, will report directly to Cook.

“Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear… John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal,” The New York Times reported.

Giannandrea joined Google in 2010 after the company acquired his start-up Metaweb Technologies. Apple needs strong talent to improve its AI and ML efforts which lag behind its competitors like Amazon and Google.— IANS

