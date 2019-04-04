Apple cuts iPhone XR prices in India by around one-fourth

MUMBAI: Apple Inc has cut prices of one of its latest iPhones in India by around one-fourth, sources said, as the US tech giant looks to boost sales in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market following a similar move in China. The price of the 64 GB iPhone XR has been reduced by at least Rs17,900 ($259) due to a credit card cashback campaign and a price cut, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

“Apple is going to change their game,” one of the people said. “They will start getting into the price game for other devices also depending on how their numbers shoot up.”

On Apple’s India website, the price of the 64 GB iPhone XR was unchanged at Rs76,900, but is on sale for less than Rs59,000 at stores, the people said.

Prices for the two other XR variants have also dropped, they said. The XR is the cheapest series among iPhones Apple launched last year.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment. The price reduction comes after iPhone prices were lowered in China for the second time this year, as Apple wrestles with a prolonged sales slowdown in the world’s largest smartphone market partly due to a slowing economy. — Reuters

Related