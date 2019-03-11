Apollo Hospital Muscat welcomes ENT consultant

MUSCAT: Apollo Hospital Muscat announces the presence of renowned Ear Nose & Throat (ENT) senior visiting consultant Dr Janan al Abduwani (pictured).

Dr Janan al Abduwani is a consultant ENT surgeon who graduated from Arabian Gulf University, Bahrain and has over 11 years of medical experience in her field. After completing internship and experience as general practitioner with various hospitals in Muscat she had joined the Oman Medical Specialty Board post-graduation programme for Otorhinolaryngology residency programme, thereafter went for fellowship in one of the most renowned hospitals, Queen Elizabeth Hospital under university hospital of Birmingham, UK.

After obtaining the European board fellowship certificate for Otorhinolaryngology she currently works as a consultant in Al Nahda Hospital as well as a visiting consultant in Apollo Hospital Muscat.

She is trained in the endoscopic as well as conventional surgeries of ear, nose and throat. She has a good amount of experience in surgeries for, endoscopic sinus surgeries, septal deviations, vocal cord surgeries, ear surgeries and tonsils and adenoid surgeries.

She has independently performed umpteen number of ENT functional endoscopic sinus surgeries, endoscopic closure of CSF leaks, DCR, Septoplasty and septorhinoplasties, tonsillo-adenoidectomies and myringotomies.

