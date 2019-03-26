Antique shops open at Bait al Baranda

Muscat: Two shops selling antiques and gifts have been opened at the iconic Bait al Baranda in Mutrah on Tuesday.

According to Muscat Municipality, these shops are established to as part of its efforts to support small and medium-sized Omani enterprises and promote Omani products.

“This is an additional service put in place by the municipality at this historical destination”, the civic body said in a statement.

Visitors can now avail authentic antiques that occupy important space in the history of Oman, the note says.

The Bait Al Baranda Museum is placed in a revamped historic building that has amassed the pre-historic traces of Muscat through original, interactive exhibits and artifacts.

“Projects of these kinds not only provide investment opportunities for Omani entrepreneurs but also will attract more visitors”, the statement adds.

These shops will be used by visitors and tourists, who can purchase antiques and gifts that embody various choices of Omani products.