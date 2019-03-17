Annual industrial forum held in Nizwa

NIZWA, MARCH 17 – As part of the memorandum of understanding between the Faculty of Applied Sciences in Nizwa and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, the annual forum for the industrial and commercial sector in Al Dakhiliyah was organised at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nizwa last week. The aim of this forum is to introduce the programmes and specialisations offered by the faculty, in addition to the services that the college can provide through its staff or its students to the public in general. This is part of community service and cooperation between all sectors.

The meeting began with a video presentation by Dr Mohammed bin Jumaa al Kharousi, Dean of the College, in which he spoke about the importance of partnership with the private sector. Then he talked about the programmes and specializations offered at the college and the skills acquired by the student. He also talked about the jobs that graduate students can apply. In addition to the courses that the college can provide to society. He concluded by talking about the opportunities and services the college would like to provide from the private sector. After that, the attendees visited the accompanying exhibition.