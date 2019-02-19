Sohar Aluminium (SA) held its annual Fun Run on February 15. The event was attended by more than 700 people including the company’s CEO, the management team, employees and contractors along with their families as well as students and teachers from three local schools in the area and Al Batinah International School (ABIS). Commenting at the event, Eng Said al Masoudi, SA’s CEO said: “At Sohar Aluminium, we have always emphasised on the importance of prioritising the health and safety of our people, not only at their work sites, but also in their personal lives. We strongly believe that adopting an active and healthy lifestyle will always benefit us as individuals at a professional and personal levels. The annual Fun Run is one of the functions that reiterate the importance of these company values.’’

