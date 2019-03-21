Annual camel racing concludes in Barka

BARKA: The activities of the final race for His Majesty the Sultan’s Cup for Local Camel Race concluded on Thursday. The race was organised by the Royal Camel Corps at the Royal Court Affairs (RCA) at the Royal Cavalry Track in Al Felaij in the Wilayat of Barka.

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, members of the State Council and the members of the Council of Ministers, excellencies, governors, and dignitaries. — ONA